Home » News » GF Vip: the truths about Alex Belli

Alex Belli’s ex-wife, Katarina Raniakova, interviewed at Casa Chi, spoke about the actor and his last days inside the most spied-on house in Italy, explaining why he wanted to leave the house: “Sole gave him of the fake, the family did not send him any message and he developed the idea of ​​abandoning the program ”.

Katarina Raniakova, ex wife of Alex Belli, was interviewed by Chi House, web format of the weekly Chi directed by Alfonso Signorini, and revealed what in her opinion is the motivation that led the actor to be disqualified, leaving the house of Big Brother Vip as well as a Soleil in a lake of tears:

When Soleil broke away a little, he got confused. We are talking about a man who is small inside and needs constant confirmation. Sole was calling him a fake, the family didn’t send him any message and he got the idea of ​​abandoning the program […] I think Soleil speaks the same language as Alex and knows what to do. Was she playing the game too? No, I don’t think that… I think she thinks about herself too. He has ways of getting people where he wants and always uses the same phrases. Read also: GF Vip: Alex Belli destroyed by his ex-wife

It’s still:

I know him and him well he was not well in the last few days.

Katarina’s judgment on Alex’s relationship with Delia

Katarina, to the question that was asked about the type of relationship between Alex and Delia Duran (or that many say that there is an open relationship between them) he replied:

Turn this rumor is very true. When we were in the separation court, I burst into tears and he told the lawyer we were in an open relationship. I accused him of treason and he repeated that we agreed and that we had an open couple. About Delia and him this rumor goes around, she said it herself anyway, they don’t hide it I think.

In short, several altars are coming out and it seems that it was only Soleil who remained at home to shed bitter tears due to Belli’s decision to leave the house together with Delia.