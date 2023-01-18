Attilio Romita, during a conversation with Oriana Marzoli and Sarah Altobello, who was later joined by Luca Onestini, made a truly chilling comment about another competitor, Nikita Pelizon.



It is not the first time that, inside the Casa del Big Brother VIP, Atilius Romita she lets herself go to some not exactly appropriate comments on the other contestants of the reality show. This time, “victim” of the sharp comments of Atilius Romita was Nikita Pelizon.

Atilius Romitain fact, during a conversation with Oriana Marzoli And Sarah Altobelloto which, later, he also joined Luca Onestinimade a somewhat inappropriate comment about Nikita Pelizon.

Let us recall, however, how the journalist, not long ago, had expressed his opinion regarding the Oriana Marzoli (not exactly appropriate), saying with Daniele Dal Moro:

She is a very pretty girl, in my opinion she is someone with whom you can pleasantly take a stroll.

So, even in that case, Atilius Romita he had indulged in a somewhat unhappy joke about his roommate. This time, however, she seems to have just crossed the line.

Gf Vip, Attilio Romita’s joke leaves everyone speechless: “it doesn’t make me blood”

So, this time the inappropriate comments of Atilius Romita they hit Nikita Pelizon. Indeed, during a conversation with Oriana Marzoli And Sarah Altobelloin which he then also took part Luca Onestinithe reporter said:

I can’t imagine a sex thing with Nikita. It doesn’t make me blood. I wouldn’t want to bite off the thong, but not at all.

So, a comment he could very well have kept to himself. However, this chilling statement by Atilius Romita also found consensus in Oriana Marzoli And Sarah Altobello. In fact, the two gieffines listened and seemed to agree with the words of Attilius.

Luca Onestini, however, appeared visibly shocked by the reporter’s words. By the way, these claims of Attilius not even the public at home liked them at all, especially the people of the web. Many users, in fact, have expressed their disappointment on Twitter. In particular, one wrote: