The words of the hostess Alfonso Signorini: “It will be the first time that we will talk about HIV in prime time”

It is shortly before the beginning of the seventh edition of Big Brother Vip and there are many gossip that are leaking in recent days. The host Alfonso Signorini has revealed that Giovanni Ciacci is the first official competitor of this new edition of the reality show. In an interview with the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini, the hairstylist confessed to being HIV-positive.

On the occasion of an interview with the weekly ‘Chi’ to announce to be the first official competitor of the seventh edition of Big Brother Vip, Giovanni Ciacci made an important revelation. The most famous hairstylist on the small screen, therefore, revealed to Alfonso Signorini that he is HIV positive.

These were the words with which Ciacci addressed to Alfonso Signorini:

I am HIV positive. If you like, I’d like to talk about it. I have always been a sunny person, outgoing, rowdy, curious and thirsty for life. Even after it remained the same. I still have the desire to make a mess, but I stopped to understand what was happening to me.

The first official competitor of the Big Brother Vip stated that even today the seropositivity turns out to be a problem to talk about. For this reason Giovanni Ciacci said:

I would like to talk about it, I want to tell my story: it will be the first time that HIV will be talked about in a very popular prime-time program.

Giovanni Ciacci discriminated against for his HIV-positive status

In addition to announcing to be the first official competitor of the seventh edition of the Big Brother VipGiovanni Ciacci also has i problems linked to seropositivity. In particular, the hairstylist told of an episode concerning a colleague of her. These were her words: