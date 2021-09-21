As announced last night by Alfonso Signorini in the next episode of the reality show, which will be broadcast on Friday evening, the public will finally forward the two commentators of the people, who this season will join Sonia Bruganelli and Adriana Volpe.

Last night the third episode of the Big Brother Vip, in which the public experienced many new emotions. There have been meetings, clashes and a lot emotion but also reproaches, like what Alfonso gave to Amedeo Goria, which sometimes stretches out his hands a little too much Ainett.

Monday evening, however, there will be just as much meat in the fire because not only will we find out who will be the first eliminated of this season but we will also know the two new commentators of the sixth edition.

As announced some time ago, in fact, this year in addition to Sonia Bruganelli and ad Adriana Volpe this year there will be others two women to comment on the adventures of vipponi!

GF Vip 6: the new commentators are coming

Read also: GF Vip bad news: Christmas live broadcast canceled

In the middle of the third episode of the new season of Big Brother Vip, aired last night on Channel 5, Alfonso Signorini gave his audience a beautiful announcement.

In the next bet, in fact, the long-awaited will arrive “Opinion leaders of the people”, which will be added to Adriana Volpe it’s at Sonia Bruganelli.

“Next to our two official commentators, Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli will also have a small space two very pop commentators, taken directly from the sofa of home. Two spectators passionate of reality TV, who know the program and they are passionate about all possible dynamics“.

He said Andrea Palazzo, capo project of reality, some time ago in an interview with Who.

“They just say what goes through his head, everything they think and also what you do think. Adriana and Sonia prepare yourself”.

he confirmed Gentlemen to his audience, sending him in fibrillation. We are looking forward to get to know them … And you?