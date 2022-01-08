Great expectations had been created for the episode of the GF Vip which aired last night. Viewers were ready to witness disqualifications, disciplinary measures and so on, but none of this happened. The conductor Alfonso Signorini he has put his own into practice better skills as a mediator, trying to make both sides of the house understand their mistakes.

A succession of lectures and compliments that puts the balance back in the same way, without making anyone unhappy. Many viewers were calling for more drastic action. Above all, it was aimed at a disqualification, against Katia Ricciarelli, for the over-the-top words spoken in recent days. But the conductor decides to enter the house, to look all the competitors in the eye and make a single speech and addressed to all.

A kind of paternal to remit to them place all of those actions And words used without moral conscience. Alfonso Signorini has no intention of disqualifying anyone, in defiance of politically correct. He does not want to repeat the mistake already made in the last edition, with the disqualification against Fausto Leali, for a word considered racist. The seriousness of the statements will be judged by looking at the intention behind each sentence.

So, in addition to a long speech with which the Vippos are urged to assume a behavior more appropriate to the context, in fact absolutely nothing more happens. A well studied speech, in which on the one hand the words of the opera singer are condemned and on the other the innumerable profanities and provocations of the young Lulù. The invitation arrives to converse, to listen to each other, to exchange a word of comfort.

But many note that on the part of the Vippos, there is indeed a sort of respect for the words of Alfonso, but also little desire to put them into practice. They all seem unconvinced of this ‘love each other’. Will they really be ready to leave behind all the poison spit so far to return to the old confidences and caresses? Many are convinced not. After all, this boat goes and the ratings go up so we might as well let it go.