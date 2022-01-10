A new couple is formed inside the GF Vip house. The two gieffini, after chasing each other for a few days, they kissed. Let’s talk about Gianmaria Antinolfi and Federica Calemme. During the last episode, the gieffina had declared that she was flattered but also annoyed by Gianmaria’s attention.

Source GF Vip study

But apparently, the flattery got the better of the girl. The kiss took place in the sauna, where the gieffino he launched himself to kiss. Federica, after breaking away, is clean your mouth with your hand. An unexpected contact that, given the dynamics, has already raised the controversy of the web. The media commentator is split in two.

There are those who cheer for the new couple and there are those who claim that everything happened close to the next episode, to turn the spotlight on them. True or not, it doesn’t matter, given the rumors that have just arrived. Indeed, it would appear that Antinolfi is about to leave the reality show. This could all happen over the next week.

Gianmaria, to participate in the GF Vip, would have asked for a permit from his employers. Permission which, in the middle of this month, would expire. At Casa Chi, it was stated: “When Gianmaria presented himself as an entrepreneur, no one gave him credit, but he really is and he really took a sabbatical for the GF Vip”.

Then he added and concluded: “In a few days this period will end. The owners of the company have made themselves heard asking what he wants to do. By January 18 he will have to give an answer and if he says no he will lose his job. What could make him change his mind? The price to pay is to lose your job and I think he will not give up ”.