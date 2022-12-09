The gieffina lets herself go into a long outburst against the other tenants: here’s what happened

Wilma Goich is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the name of Gieffina has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers following a furious quarrel that has not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what happened.

Wilma Goich a real one fury inside the house of Big Brother VIP. All the faithful viewers of the program could not help but notice the furious quarrel that Vippona had with the other tenants: here’s what happened.

Wilma Goich a fury at GF Vip: “Make the s *****i! I’m leaving!”

The Christmas is now upon us and the authors of the Big Brother VIP they decided to give the gieffini some Christmas carols to organize one show Christmas. The production decided to entrust Wilma with the task of guiding the Vipponis in this enterprise.

Most of the competitors, however, withdrew from all this, thus unleashing lira of the singer. These were Wilma Goich’s words about it:

We’re back and had to try it right away. They disappear, I don’t know where they all are. That’s enough! I mean, I’m leaving now, I don’t give a f**k. One doesn’t sing, then the other brings the salad and that one goes to the kitchen. Try yourselves because now I’m going to f **o.

And, continuing, the competitor of the Big Brother VIP he added:

No, no, no, because for me, working means doing it for real, being an asshole means doing this. Now I’m going to prepare the salad too, but what the fuck are we doing? Come on, one makes the salad, the one gets the shit out of him. But what do I know about these tests? I don’t want to feel like this p *** a Eva.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out what will happen about this affair much talk.