Without a shadow of a doubt the Big Brother VIP is one of the most loved and talked about programs in the world of Italian television. Over the past few hours Oriana Marzoli and Wilma Goich they became the protagonists of a furious quarrel inside the most spied on house in Italy. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

There week edition of the Big Brother VIP never ceases to give great twists. This time, among the various competitors, you end up in the middle of the gossip it was Oriana Marzoli and Wilma Goich. In the middle of the night something unexpected happened between the two gieffines. However this time, contrary to what viewers may assume, Daniele Dal Moro it does not matter.

It all started when Oriana thought of pouring some alcohol in his glass. According to Goich’s version of events, the Venezuelan model would have filled hers glass of wine to the brim finishing the last remaining bottle. In light of this, the singer couldn’t help but end it in the focus of controversy.

Marzoli is defence declaring that she only poured half a glass. At this point she did hers intervention also Daniele Dal Moro who tried to calm Wilma by telling her to go and ask for another bottle inside confessional.

It’s not all. It was also Wilma’s defense David Donadei. These were the words of the former tronista of Men and women: