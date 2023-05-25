Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro they are without a doubt the most talked about characters of these days. Over the last few hours the names of the two former competitors of Big Brother Vip have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The luxurious gift that the ‘Oriele’ fans gave the couple did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what it is.

Every day Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro are inundated with the affection of their fans. The two ex gieffini are more united and accomplices than ever and in these hours they have received a beautiful one surprise from their very many fans that no one expected. What is it about? Of a weekend in Venice in a wonderful 5 star hotel.

Your happiness is our love you and Daniele deserve only the love of your fandom @OrianaGMarzoli @DanieleDalMoro1 #oriele pic.twitter.com/UHFRemoGVL — AUNT TIZIANA ❤️ (@MissU85170930) May 23, 2023

Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro, the fans give the couple a weekend in Venice: here are the details

Over the last few hours, some ‘Oriele’ fans have reached Oriana Marzoli to personally deliver the gift in question. The former gieffina was joined by some fans who handed her a box full of objects.

Among the many things present, however, one has certainly not gone unnoticed in the eyes of influencers: a weekend in Venice in a luxury hotel. As evidenced by the images shared on social networks, as soon as she noticed the gift, Oriana Marzoli she was super excited.

The influencer thanked the fans for the beautiful gift received and hugged them one by one. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out when Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro will go to enjoy the weekend in Venice given away by all their fans.