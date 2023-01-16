Matteo Diamante was a guest during the last episode of GF Vip Party. During the chat in the company of Soleil Sorge and Pierpaolo Pretelli, the ex boyfriend of Nikita Pelizon revealed why Vippona speaks with a foreign accent. Let’s find out together what the model said.

All who follow her into the house of Big Brother VIP they couldn’t help but notice the fact that Nikita Pelizon speaks with the foreign accent. To reveal the reason for this, Vippona’s ex boyfriend thought about it, Matteo Diamantewho was a guest in the last episode of GF Vip Party.

GF VipMatteo Diamante and the revelations about Nikita Pelizon: “He lives in a world of his own”

During the chat with Soleil Sorge and Pierpaolo Pretelli, Matteo Diamante released some statements about his ex-girlfriend and competitor of Big Brother VIP. This is what the model says:

She is like that. She lives in her own world of unicorns. She doesn’t pretend. I’ll explain the foreign accent. In one period of your life you have worked with foreign people. She bothered me too towards the end of our relationship. She is a character.

As well as revealing why Nikita speaks with a foreign accent, Matteo Diamante also exposed himself about the journey that his ex-girlfriend is making inside the most spied on house in Italy. In detail, the model spoke of the relationship between Nikita and Luca Onestini:

Nikita seemed taken to me. I was hoping Luca would behave like a gentleman. He, on the other hand, is a reality TV strategist and he took advantage of this situation.

Later Matteo Diamante also expressed his thoughts about it George: