Over the past few hours the name of Taylor Mega returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the famous influencer is ready to enter the house of Big Brother VIP as a special guest for a few days. Let’s find out all the details together.

In the house of Big Brother VIP the twists are never lacking. According to the latest rumors, new Vipponi could soon enter the Cinecittà house. Among the names made we can mention Milena Miconi and Manuela Villa. But that’s not all. In fact, it seems that Taylor Mega will also enter the Cinecittà house as a special guest.

The news was made public by the weekly ‘Chi’. This is what we read in the new issue of the newspaper:

Taylor, seeing Giaele, after all that happened in the House, said to her: «You look like my grandmother, wake up! You are beautiful because you are a diamond, you are not costume jewellery, you have to shine. You are beautiful because you are free, you can do much better. The Giaele I met in Capri is so much and can give so much both to those who follow from home and to those who live here. If I came into the house and saw this Jael, I wouldn’t gain the confidence I’ve gained with you outside of here.

And, continuing, in the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini it was written:

And here we come to another point. Could Taylor Mega enter the House, for a week or even more? This is what Alberto De Pisis wished for. “If Taylor enters the House, I won’t hold back any longer,” said the competitor, sparking Mega’s enthusiasm. «Alberto, you have a strong character, you made me enjoy yourself, you are not giving yourself as much as you gave yourself to me, you should show yourself for what you are, a stage animal».

At the moment the person concerned has neither confirmed nor denied the gossip in circulation and has preferred to remain silent about this story that has been affecting many gossip magazines lately.

We just have to wait for the next episodes to find out if Taylor Mega will enter as guest special for a few days in the house of Big Brother VIP.