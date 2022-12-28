Over the last few hours the news according to which inside the house of the Big Brother VIP we still find ourselves dealing with the issue of bullying. The behaviors of some Vipponi towards Nikita Pelizon have they not gone unnoticed, so much so that gieffina fans have decided to write a letter to the sponsors?

These days the name of Nikita Pelizon has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that inside the house Vippona is the subject of teasing and teasing by some competitors. For this reason many have spoken of bullying and some gieffina fans have decided to write a letter to the sponsors.

Among the many words written in favor of Nikita, those of a fan did not go unnoticed. There letter written by the girl has now gone viral and reads:

I am writing to you because the undersigned wanted to inform you that she completely dissociates herself from a brand that supports violence against women (such as psychological violence, as well as harassment, perpetuated by Mr. Luca Onestini against Miss Nikita Pelizon) and lends his consent to all forms of bullying and mobbing such as that against Miss Nikita Pelizon.

And, continuing, the girl he claims:

I also dissociate myself from a brand that does not distance itself from the phrases said by Miss Sarah Altobello and which offend all women who are victims of attacks with acids and the like aimed at disfiguring the face (‘I would like a nice and powerful solvent to erase her smile’ said during the live broadcast on Monday 26 December 2022).

Concluding, the girl writes in letter in question:

Against this, the undersigned undertakes not to purchase any more products of your brand and to spread the message through word of mouth, social or otherwise, in which it will be made clear that you support and spread these harmful and dangerous social messages.

The letter ends with these words: