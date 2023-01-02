The gesture of Antonella Fiordelisi’s father against Edoardo Donnamaria did not go unnoticed: that’s why

Stefano Fiordelisi never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of Antonella Fiordelisi’s father has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? In the eyes of the faithful viewers of the program, the gesture that the man made towards Edoardo Donnamaria did not go unnoticed.

In the house of Big Brother VIP the twists are never lacking. In recent days, all we do is talk about the constant push and pull between Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria. In the last few hours it seems that Edoardo Donnamaria has decided to close permanently with the influencer.

The news of the breakup between Edoardo Donnamaria and Antonella Fiordelisi did not please all the fans of the couple at all. Even the father of gieffina, Stefano Fiordelisiseems not to have accepted the decision that the young face of Forums he took towards his daughter.

GF VipStefano Fiordelisi’s gesture towards Edoardo Donnamaria did not go unnoticed: that’s why

All the most loyal fans of the Big Brother VIP they could not help but notice the gesture that Stefano Fiordelisi made towards Edoardo Donnamaria. In fact, according to the latest rumors, it seems that the father of gieffina has decided to stop follow the young face of Forums.

Subsequently, however, Antonella Fiordelisi’s father made the decision to deactivate his Instagram page. We just have to wait for the next episode to find out if the host Alfonso Signorini will deal with this much-talked-about affair in recent days and which has attracted everyone’s attention.

How will Edoardo Donnamaria take the decision of the father of Antonella Fiordelisi to unfollow him on social media? In the next episode of Big Brother VIP we will undoubtedly see some beautiful ones.