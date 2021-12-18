During the live broadcast of the GF Vip, Alfonso Signorini announces that Alex Belli he will enter the house again. The actor, after his disqualification, is ready today encounter his again former adventure companions. In front of the eye of the GF Vip, waiting for the comparison, there are Katia Ricciarelli, Davide Silvestri, Biagio D’Anelli and Princess Selassié, all convinced that the house is better off without him.

Source GF Vip study

After an initial discussion and clarification with each of them, the moment everyone has been waiting for arrives. The confrontation in the garden with Soleil Sorge. The actor starts like a raging river: “I know what you feel and what you have felt. Never doubt what we have been. You were a crazy travel companion, we lived incredible moments and we got carried away from the beginning. Only you and I know it was all so tangible, so true ”.

But that’s not all: in front of the almost embarrassing silence of the Sorge he continues: “I’ve always been honest with you, I’ve never held back. Outside I found a completely destroyed family, Delia in a disaster situation ”. Soleil listen, but however it remains firm on its position. The influencer is convinced that she was wrong to give too much credit to the words of the Centovetrine actor.

He takes the floor and says: “I miss you and I say it by going beyond my ego. In the game you got lost, giving priority to the show, disrespecting everything that has been our relationship and our complicity, to yourself but above all to me. You ruined everything, so go back to your set life, because I prefer something real “.

The debate continues, but there is no semblance of respite in the air. So Alfonso Signorini calls Alex back and invites him to leave the house. The actor makes a dramatic exit, leaving his special friend behind. Only by returning to the house can Soleil finally leave this story behind. He lets himself go to a liberating cry, close in a consoling embrace of Giucas Casella is surrounded by the other tenants. The first to compliment her on her strength and clarity is Biagio D’Anelli, who never hid in exposing his thoughts against Belli.