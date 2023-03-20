The end of this edition of Big Brother Vip is getting closer and there is still no shortage of sensational twists inside the most spied on house in Italy. In the last few hours Antonella Fiordelisi and Micol Incorvaia have become the protagonists of a heated argument that has not gone unnoticed especially for the words that the former fencer addressed to the second finalist of the reality show.

It all started during a chat that Micol Incorvaia, Milena Miconi and Giaele De Donà were having in the courtyard of the house, where they were talking about the disputes that broke out in this edition. The three gieffines were joined by Antonella who addressed these words to Micol, Giaele and Milena: “Enough digs, we are at the end, we have been here for six months. I understand you were talking about me.”

At this point, the answer from Clizia Incorvaia’s sister was not long in coming, who addressed these words to Antonella Fiordelisi: “I wasn’t talking about you, don’t feel like a protagonist”. After the words spoken by Micol, the former fencer launched a real dig at the finalist of Big Brother Vip: “Unfortunately for you, I am. Maybe you’ll realize it when we get out of here.”