Sophie Codegoni confides in Manuel Bortuzzo about the relationships they have inside the house of Big Brother Vip, respectively with Gianmaria Antinolfi and Lulù Selassié: “We often begin to idealize types of people and relationships”.

Sentimental confidences between Sophie Codegoni and Manuel Bortuzzo, with the model letting herself go to some considerations on the behaviors that both carry out towards their partners in the house of Big Brother Vip. Both have very fluctuating relationships with two other competitors and between back and forth, distances and rapprochements, more than one roommate was left open-mouthed and no longer understood anything about the progress of things. Sophie has an ongoing flirtation with the entrepreneur Gianmaria Antinolfi, while Manuel with the princess Lulu Selassié. Sophie made her debut with Manuel:

We often idealize types of people and relationships… and we complain about every problem. Surely here you have the opportunity to get to know a person well and to create a confidence in a short time.



In this you and I are very similar. Many of your attitudes are exactly the same as mine […] To understand if you are missing, a person must be far away.

Aldo Montano’s reaction

The speeches and behaviors of Manuel and Sophie, which both occasionally drive away their partners inside the house, have drawn the attention of Aldo Montano who thus commented on the speech:

You guys are complicated to understand huh, in normal life you have to be much more serious …either I like you or I don’t like you […] If there’s a good chemistry, it’s an accelerator to be in here.

AND Sophie he replied:

However, it must be a very strong chemistry otherwise …

Be Sophie that Manuel in recent days they have reconnected with their suitors, even if it is not the first time this has happened. For this, as in the case of Lulu that this situation of instability is experiencing badly, many do not look favorably on the roller coaster that distinguishes the two relationships.