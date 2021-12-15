With Alex Belli’s farewell to Big Brother Vip and Biagio D’Anelli’s step backwards towards Miriana, all that remains is to cheer on the couple formed by Gianmaria Antinolfi and Sophie Codegoni. A couple that the other women of the House also like so much, who vote so that their story can continue.

All that remains Gianmaria Antinolfi And Sophie Codegoni to be able to make dream not only the fans but also the women of the Casa del Big Brother Vip. Among these there are certainly Manila Nazzaro, Carmen Russo and also Valeria Marini.

The three Vippone comfortably seated on the veranda talk about the new couple from the House and they all agree that they look great together. The first to unbalance is Carmen, then it’s up to the ex Miss Italy convinced that the former suitor of Men and women is very busy with the entrepreneur …

Then it’s up to Valeria to express herself. For the former castaway of Supervivientes, Sophie has a very strong character, much more than Gianmaria and that it will not be easy to find the right balance in everyday life but she is ready to bet on it …

Manila reveals Gianmaria is more insecure than Sophie

As Valeria Marina, also Manila she is convinced that she is “a strong but at the same time adorable girl, while he has more insecurities than she is”. But the former Miss Italy does not point the finger at Gianmaria. Also try to explain the reasons why the boy often appears insecure and helpless.

“It is due to some events related to the past, Gianmaria tends to have more uncertainties and therefore creates armor that does not help to fully understand him”.

In short, for Carmen, Manila and Valeria: Sophie has a beautiful personality but who is wrong to be influenced, becoming inconsistent, by those who at that moment feel closest to her. But the question that everyone asks themselves inside the Casa del GF Vip is: despite the differences in character, Sophie And Gianmaria will they be able to find a balance?