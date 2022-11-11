These are the words that the columnist addressed to the gieffina: “Don’t try to compare yourself to me”

Last night a new episode of the Big Brother Vip. The undisputed protagonists were the Vippons, who discussed the various dynamics that were created inside the house. Among the many, there has been a lot of talk about the flirtation between Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria, a subject highly criticized by Sonia Bruganelli.

Sonia Bruganelli against Antonella Fiordelisi. During the last episode of Big Brother Vip aired, the columnist and the gieffina became the protagonists of a tough battle that is making the main gossip newspapers talk. In detail, Sonia reiterated once again that she does not believe the feelings that Fiordelisi says she feels towards Edoardo Donnamaria.

Without any filter, last night Sonia Bruganelli revealed her thoughts towards Antonella Fiordelisi. The columnist was annoyed by the influencer and her attitude towards Edoardo Donnamaria. In this regard, these were his words:

In my opinion Antonella has her own reality that she had built before entering, which she is carrying on. When she saw her ex-boyfriend again, she didn’t keep silent out of respect or love, but because she was afraid of what Gianluca might say about her.

And, continuing, the Bruganelli he has declared:

I was a little shocked and touched by a father who enters the house and says to his daughter, of a boy he has known for 40 days, ‘Mom and I are Donnalisi’. It’s like saying it works out.

At this point it was not long in coming the answer of Antonella Fiordelisiwho addressed Sonia Bruganelli with these words:

Since you are a columnist, it is right that you follow not only the episodes but also the daytime on Mediaset Extra ”. The Salerno woman accuses her of not observing well everything that happens to Big Brother Vip.

And it is precisely at this moment that Bruganelli gave one reply which attracted the attention of the whole audience, who let themselves go to a long applause: