After the end of Big Brother VIP it’s time to relax for Sonia Bruganelli. Paolo Bonolis’ wife confirmed that next year she will not be part of the cast of the program and in recent days she has retraced her adventure as a reality commentator. Let’s find out together what her words were.

A few days before the end of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP Sonia Bruganelli retraced the seven long months that have passed since pundit. In addition to this, Paolo Bonolis’s wife also revealed who hers was competitor favorite inside the most spied on house in Italy.

In this regard, these were his words:

After so many months, even a little relaxation I deserve it […] I lived it every day, I took what I was doing seriously and I wasn’t there just to warm up the columnist chair. I followed the competitors, I saw them, I tried to understand the dynamics, I realized their breakdowns. Sometimes you may not say things because you’ve seen the week and know it might hurt them. Other times, however, you lunge to spur them on. This is why I say it was very tiring.

And, continuing, Sonia Bruganelli he then added:

The GF Vip it’s a game. Only one wins. And everyone does everything possible to stand out, to enter the heart of the public. And of course they do it to the detriment of others. If one is fragile it is immediately attacked. As in the case of Marco Bellavia, many aimed for him and in fact he was taken out. Emotionally and psychologically the strongest of all wins. The program has changed in recent years, it reflects the times, it is obvious that the tone is raised. The contestants don’t have a script, they aren’t actors. So they can be wrong, disappoint us.

Finally, the columnist revealed who was his favorite competitor, also explaining the reason. This is what was revealed by Sonia Bruganelli: