The Big Brother VIP has almost come to an end and for some days now we have been waiting to find out who will be the winner of this new edition. Interviewed by ‘Vanity Fair’ Sonia Bruganelli she expressed her thoughts on who, in her opinion, should win the reality show. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Sonia Bruganelli gave a long interview to ‘Vanity Fair’ in which she couldn’t help but talk about her experience as a columnist in this edition of the Big Brother VIP. Paolo Bonolis’s wife expressed herself with these words regarding the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini:

This year has been very intense even if, already knowing the dynamics, I managed to get more into the characteristics of the characters. I have followed it much more than last year even if the last month has been tiring, between various eliminations and various releases.

In an interview with the well-known newspaper, Sonia Bruganelli revealed that this was a very long and tiring edition. In addition to that, the columnist revealed who, in her opinion, was the most resistant character. These were her words about it:

The most resistant in my opinion is Nikita. I reflect on the fact that many competitors took offense when I underlined that they were there to win: I don’t know the people, but only the players, apart from Milena, my buddies, and I judge on the basis of this. I don’t think the strongest arrived. but the smarter one, the one who joined the smarter one, the one who was less in a position to discuss: various game dynamics arrived at the final. In the future, I think the competitor who immediately says they are there to win will win.

And, subsequently, the columnist revealed that it should be Nikita Pelizon, together with another Vipponato win the reality show. These were his words: