It seems that the columnist will take a break from GF Vip during the Christmas period: here is who will take his place

There are many gossip that hover around the Big Brother Vip, not only with regard to the new competitors but also the opinion leaders. In fact, according to the latest rumors, it seems that this year too Sonia Bruganelli he will take a little break during the Christmas period. Let’s find out who can replace the columnist.

Also this year, during the Christmas holidays, Sonia Bruganelli will take a break from Big Brother Vip. The gossip was launched by ‘Casa Pipol’ and ‘Blog Tv’. This is what the pages stated regarding the absence ofcolumnist from reality:

Sonia Bruganelli herself made it clear when Adriana Volpe was a guest: Sonia will skip 2-3 episodes under the Christmas period because she does not give up being with her children. Already one, Davide, plays in Trieste, Adele I think she will soon go to study outside and Silvia wants her brothers at home and therefore she does not give up her children and she wanted to make this clear first of all. She will be replaced, absolutely yes, and then we’ll see in the next episodes if we can figure out by whom. A substitute or a substitute.

Who will take Sonia’s place during her absence? According to the latest rumors, it seems that Giulia Salemi will replace the wife of Paolo Bonolis. Recall that the Italian-Persian influencer is a fixed part of the cast of the reality show where she has the role of communicating the sentiment of the web.

The GF Vip will suspend the double weekly appointment: the reason

According to the latest rumors, it seems that soon Alfonso Signorini will be forced to say goodbye to double date of the program. This is what was declared by ‘Casa Pipol’ and ‘Blog Tv’: