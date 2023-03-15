Sonia Bruganelli was the protagonist of House Who, the weekly Instagram format ‘Chi’ hosted by Sophie Codegoni. Here the columnist of Big Brother VIP expressed his thoughts on some competitors of this edition and in particular on Antonella Fiordelisi. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Guest of House WhoSonia Bruganelli let herself go to some thoughts on Antonella Fiordelisi. Regarding gieffina, one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of the reality show, Paolo Bonolis’s wife has revealed that the influencer is one of her favorite competitors.

There were also words towards Edoardo Donnamaria, and on the relationship that the latter has with Antonella Fiordelisi. About the most talked about couple of these last few months, Sonia Bruganelli expressed himself in these words:

I follow and see how they evolve, at five months the person and the character emerge. At first I didn’t like Antonella, then I saw her go on and I think she’s one of those with Edoardo DonnaMaria who entered assuming she could manage the reality show, started arguing, started at 1000. Then she started pulling out the one who really, with flashes of acting, flashes of wanting to exaggerate the tones, but also of being dependent on the consent of others.

And, continuing, the columnist of Big Brother VIP he added:

Edoardo came in much lighter and I believe instead that he seriously fell in love with Antonella and perhaps also with the role they played together, but then as it happens I believe in continuous and assiduous coexistence, let’s say you fall in love, but in reality it becomes an addiction. You wake up in the morning and see a face that is next to you that day and the next day and dynamics are created.

In the end Sonia Bruganelli He concluded his speech with these words: