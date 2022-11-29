The two women became the protagonists of an argument: here’s what happened

A new episode aired last night Big Brother VIP where the twists could not be missing. Among the many things that happened in the episode, the clash between Sonia Bruganelli and Julia Salemi. The two became the protagonists of a discussion due to some different opinions on the Vipponi present in the house.

Between Sonia Bruganelli and Julia Salemi there is no good blood. In the episode of Big Brother VIP aired last night, everyone could not help but notice the tension between Paolo Bonolis’ wife and the Italian-Persian influencer. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

It all started during the presentation by the landlord Alfonso Signorini regarding Giulia Salemi’s look. The influencer has opted for one suit which caught everyone’s attention. These were the words of the director of ‘Chi’ regarding Giulia Salemi’s look:

I greet our Giulia, you have a cheeky look tonight.

Following the conductor’s words, the Italian-Persian influencer replied:

I took Sonia’s advice, I put on overalls. I realized the dream of a lifetime: prime time with this look was never seen before.

Following the words of the influencer, the answer from Sonia Bruganelli was not long in coming, who, with great determination, replied in this way to the fashion blogger:

She’s definitely more comfortable in overalls. I dressed as Giulia Salemi, all wrapped up and in fact I can’t move. I practiced some healthy hazing […]

Subsequently, the voltage she made herself heard even more when, speaking of Oriana Marzoli, Sonia and Giulia expressed completely opposite opinions.

In particular, the columnist accused Giulia not to express one’s thoughts by only reading what is written on the tablet. These were his words about it: