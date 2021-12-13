The sentence of the gieffina sends the house into revolt. They all line up against her

The GF Vip continues to air regularly with the usual double weekly appointment strictly live. Also this week the gieffini do not contradict themselves and manage to keep the audience glued to the TV with their exciting stories. The episode of December 10 saw i spotlight on Sophie Codegoni.

Source GF Vip study

The former protagonist of men and women felt denigrated by the constant attacks and digs that sends them continuously Soleil Rises. The girl often was insulted for her aesthetic tweaks, as well as being defined as “a person without content, stupid and redone”. But this insolent and aggressive behavior is costing Soleil the enmity of all his roommates.

To intervene in the first place is Valeria Marini, that Sorge accuses of having ruined with his comments a moment of great camaraderie: the one in which all the contestants were posing for the cover of Chi. Here is Marini’s comment: “You ruined that moment”.

Also Francesca Cipriani it doesn’t fit and scolds harshly Soleil’s attitudes with these words: “I am tired of hearing these offenses and hearing that women are given ‘you are all plastic’. Every woman has a path in life and it must be respected. I am tired of hearing these things. I’m fed up, people don’t take offense “.

But it doesn’t stop there. Stefano Codegoni, Sophie’s father, was very resentful of the words Soleil addressed to his daughter. The man did not hold back from publicly responding to Sorge on social media. These are the words of the man: “Better to get boobs than to be the husbands of others”. A jab clearly referred to Soleil and his ambiguous association with Alex Belli. The quarrel is triggered by a phrase from Soleil addressed to Sophie: “The only thing you can do is throw yourself in the wet”.