A crackling episode that of the GF Vip just aired. Viewers witnessed in disbelief the live disqualification of one of reality’s most beloved faces and the fury of Soleil Rises. We are talking about Alex Belli, which after having warmed the minds inside and outside the house is disqualified for not respecting the rules.

Source GF Vip study

But let’s go in order and try to understand what happened. The actor is given the opportunity to meet Delia Duran in the garden, for a definitive clarification. The model entered the house with the clear intention of leaving him. Faced with the words of his wife, from which it was clear that the model wanted to end their marriage, Alex Belli reacted impetuously e breaking the regulation.

He rushes to Delia not respecting the freeze and runs to hug her. A preventive quarantine has not been foreseen for the model, so contact is a potential risk for all competitors. For this reason the decision is made disqualify the actor. Delia’s long-awaited entrance has arrived, even though it happened amid a furious quarrel. The actor’s wife felt disrespect for the intimate behaviors that the gieffino had with Soleil Sorge.

The gieffina goes on a rampage, she too feels teased and manipulated by Belli. These Delia’s words to her husband: “I came here tonight to tell you that no one had abandoned you, you were not alone. But while I was on the train I saw yet another crap you’ve done in these three months with disrespect. Yes, it’s a trap, but you fell for it. I have a dignity and I have decided that our story ends here “.

Soleil, after taking Alex’s suitcase to the garden and inviting him to leave the house, unleashes with Katia Ricciarelli like this: “But yes! May they go home cuckolded and happy ”.