In the house of GF Vip i twists I’m always around the corner. What the public already knows by now is that it stands for return Alex Belli. Obviously it is news that the gieffini still do not know. There will be a surprise effect that the editorial team is keen to keep hidden and that the public certainly does not want to get lost.

But will there really be this surprise effect? From what has been understood Soleil Sorge already knows what is possible come back in from Alex in the house of the GF Vip. The alarm was directly raised by the viewers, who became aware of some rumors that have leaked into the house.

But how does the gieffina know of the unexpected return? Let’s go in order and try to understand what happened. Now the public is talking about nothing else. The topic of the day is Belli’s return as a guest for a few days in the house.

Soleil knows about this return and many are wondering how it is possible. On the Web the hypotheses go crazy. But one comes up that seems to make more sense.

In the course of the day yesterday some fan he wandered outside the walls of the House. But not only that, some have decided to start screaming at the top of their throats for advise that Alex will be back soon to the GF VIP.

Outside, in the garden, they are present at that moment Jessica Selassié And Alessandro Basciano who have heard everything. So in all likelihood the gieffina ran to Soleil to inform her of the crackling news.

How will Delia Duran and Sorge take this spicy novelty? Many are convinced that Alex will be able to maintain the special relationship with Soleil, continuing to make Delia believe that the only woman in her life is her. We just have to wait for the new implications that the GF VIP will make us live.