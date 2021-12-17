The GF Vip is giving the public more and more exciting dynamics. Today in the reality show, something strange happens that attracts the attention of the public. In the night, Soleil Sorge feels bad. A moment of concern, which many thought was due to disappointment that gieffina experienced, due to the dynamics created with Alex Belli.

Source GF Vip study

The controversy arises and we ask ourselves: is it a health problem or a suffering dictated by Alex’s departure? But let’s go in order and try to understand what happened. Last night the gieffina, complaining a very severe stomach pain, he decides to seclude himself. She goes into the bedroom by herself, to stretch out on the bed. There, the Sorge stays for a long time.

Worried about Soleil, he approaches Biagio D’Anelli, who asks her a few questions to ascertain the state of health of her friend. Only at this point it is understood that perhaps the influencer has an illness due to sorrow. In the throes of tears and sobbing he unleashes himself with Biagio. Soleil confides his sorrows to him, all inevitably linked to Alex.

Perhaps a stomach ache that has its roots in the nervousness and disappointment that Soleil is experiencing. So it is deduced that it is plus a Belli sore? Many comments arrived on social networks from fans on the physical but above all moral state of the girl. There is someone who dares the hypothesis that this is really the classic love sickness.

The abandonment of the actor has undoubtedly thrown a veil of displeasure on the influencer, who has repeatedly openly reiterated his disappointment. But there are also those who point out that it is not the first time that Sorge suffers from this illness. In the past it happened that the girl had accused a stomach ache despite the presence in the house of Alex Belli.