Every year at GF Vip, the popular reality show hosted by the talented Alfonso Signorini aired on Canale 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time. we are used to seeing new relationships. In this edition, the relationship that is taking place is undoubtedly the one between Soleil Rises And Alex Belli. The two have been very close since the beginning.

Initially it seemed to be just a beautiful friendship, but then came the hugs, i you kiss and finally some statements important. For a few days, however, there seems to be some problems. The actor has in fact confided that if his wife Delia went to tell him to go out he would do so immediately. During the last episode several tenants They were invited by the conductor to say what they think of the relationship between the two.

After the episode Soleil and Alex talked about it. The influencer said she had a lot appreciated Being sincere from Manila, although you do not agree with his thinking. Then she said a lot annoyed from the opinions of Sophie Codegoni and above all of Davide Silvestri. According to Soleil, the former would have been too much in the middle of this situation. Much more serious was what the second said.

In fact, despite the more than positive opinion, he should not have come up with some things especially because he was a friend of the two involved. In the end the influencer he closed by saying that no person outside their history has the right to give ratings. Alex tried to defend Davide but to no avail. After the episode the actor does deliver a letter to explain his state of mind well to Soleil. The girl decides to read it calmly in the pool. After reading it, the gieffina asked for some explanations to Alex, not being happy with the content.

Soleil scolds to Alex above all to have them spoken too much with others tenants of GF Vip instead of doing it with her. The actor who repeatedly stated that he would go out in Soleil in the presence of Delia said that that would be the only way to stay away from her. After this response, the influencer replied that she is willing to move away if this is Alex Belli’s will, but it is clear that there is love between them. We just have to wait for new developments regarding this relationship.