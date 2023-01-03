The dig that the columnist launched at his ex did not go unnoticed

A new episode aired last night Big Brother VIP and, of course, the twists could not be missing. Among the many dynamics dealt with by the landlord Alfonso Signorini, the clash that has certainly not gone unnoticed Sun rises he had with his ex Luca Onestini. Let’s find out together what happened.

Last evening Luca Onestini momentarily left the house of Big Brother VIP to have a face-to-face with his ex-girlfriend Soleil Sorge. It goes without saying that the two had a rather heated confrontation and the former gieffina could not help but throw digs at the former tronista of Men and women.

These were the words that the ex gieffina addressed to Luca Onestini at the beginning of the comparison:

I left you at Big Brother and I find you here again. You’ve gotten worse.

The reply from theex tronista who addressed these words to Soleil:

In 2017 I unfortunately was with her after two weeks I entered the house and she cheated on me with another. In all these years I have not released a single word about her.

The clash between Soleil and Luca then continued and the influencer replied to his ex in this way:

I left you because I discovered you, the one who cheated first isn’t me. I discovered thousands of things before I entered so at one point I said adios. You are a manipulator, you drive people to exhaustion.

And, continuing, Soleil Sorge turned to Luca Onestini these words:

Six years ago I left to avoid this figure from you. You are a dangerous liar, as you tell Nikita.

Needless to say the comparison between Luca Onestini and Soleil Sorge did not lead to positive results but put the two ex-boyfriends against even more.