The GF Vip is constantly evolving. The tenants of the Cinecittà house know how to turn the tables on the table, always leaving the public with bated breath. Lately, the diatribe (decidedly unclear) between Alex Belli, Soleil It rises And Delia Duran.

Source GF Vip study

When the model entered the game, the relationship between the two women was characterized by a succession of confrontations and confrontations. But in the last hours Something is changed. Those that once seemed to be bitter enemies they become ever closer and accomplices.

A striking example are the various parties that are organized by the GF, during which Delia and Soleil appear to be best friends. In particular, during the party that was held yesterday in the house, the two former rivals hugged and Delia Duran let herself go to unthinkable revelations.

Here you are the words of the model: “No oh well I tell you I’m glad to have met you. I love you. Can I really tell you? I swear to you, we’ll talk better afterwards, but looking at you from here, you have a world, there is a world really inside. Yes I start to understand everything, but after that I want to talk to you. I’m starting to get to know you better, because in here I’m starting to understand many things ”.

“The evil in here is so much and I have understood from some people that I cannot tell. Unfortunately I was silent, here we cannot talk otherwise rumors go around ”.

Unexpectedly, Soleil she is anything but reluctant a bury the ax from war and, indeed, he responds with all the availability he is capable of: “Now you say that you are also happy to meet me? Are you starting to understand what I’ve done? The fact that that’s all … I don’t know what you’re referring to, but it’s absolutely nothing and I’m glad you understand more and more. Maybe not knowing you before you seemed like something else “.

“But now everything is surreal. But I understand what you perceived outside, but you were right to want to understand better. I want to tell you some things for you to understand better. In spite of everything, I really want you to have a complete picture ”.