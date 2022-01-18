The episode of the GF Vip aired yesterday on channel five was characterized by twists, clashes and confrontations. Soleil Rises she found herself in a new face to face with Delia Duran, for the love triangle with Alex Belli. A situation that has been going on for several months now and that casts more and more shadows on the truth.

Source GF Vip study

But things seem to have gotten out of hand to all the protagonists of the story and, especially to Soleil. There comes a revelation that gives the impression more than one confession release: it is the one that the Influencer did last night, al term from the bet, to Nathaly Caldonazzo. After the live broadcast with Alfonso Signorini, Nathaly finds herself talking about what just happened with Sorge and seems to have quite clear ideas: “Forgive me but what you say is absurd. You have crossed the line. Answer me: was there love and passion with him? “.

Well, maybe for the first time there comes clear question and direct, without too many words. Soleil this time he seems to no longer have the strength to bear the weight of any misunderstanding e explains: “In my opinion, the two of them had studied everything before the GF Vip” he blurted out. But then he goes on and reveals his truth “He didn’t expect to find this chemistry with me, this artistic thing. A special understanding was born between us. Yes, ok, physical chemistry has also blossomed, but we weren’t looking for this. We found each other and this very beautiful and engaging relationship was born, above all true. At the beginning there was no malice and we told each other about our love stories and private things “.

Source GF Vip study

The influencer seems to have clear ideas. Perhaps these days have served her to bring together the pieces of this intricate puzzle in the best possible way: “There was a lot of love and passion between us and I can’t deny it. It started with the pecks on the cheek, then molded and then the other things were born. But he doesn’t want to be with me, he doesn’t want to build his future with me, otherwise he wouldn’t have gone out to recover the relationship with her “. A real confession, which leaves Caldonazzo in silence and inclined to listen: “We tried to curb this passion and falling in love. First of all, I held back to respect mine and his relationship. If I had let myself go to my feelings, it would have been much stronger. But that’s enough now. Why do I have to step aside now? “.

On Delia, Soleil has no doubts. Alex Belli’s partner pretends to be ill: she is only looking for fame and her husband doesn’t care. “She’s not really hurt, she’s acting” Soleil says, adding: “A wounded woman does not come in here to seek revenge or propose confrontations with her husband. If you want to talk to your partner, do it privately. So I don’t believe what he says now. And then let’s talk about how she behaved with Alex? She humiliated him, denigrated and faked paparazzi, she describes herself for what she did “.