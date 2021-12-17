Soleil Sorge is still on the lips of all Vippons inside the Casa del Grande Fratello Vip. His finished story with Alex Belli is still debatable. This time it’s up to Miriana and Biagio, but it is a pity that the influencer understands that he is involved and asks the former commentator of the Afternoon Cinque for explanations. Then Soleil inquires if there is something between him and Miriana.

A long chat between Miriana Trevisan And Biagio D’Anelli. Words not about their possible love story, but about what was not between Alex Belli And Soleil Rises. Words that the influencer listens to from afar.

After the dialogue with Miriana, Biagio reaches the kitchen and runs into Soleil. The two begin to talk and the former commentator of Barbara D’Urso he begins to take up his defense, defending what she has done in front of and behind the cameras, pointing the finger instead at Alex who has made so many mistakes: the first is that of not having been completely honest with her.

But what really bothers the influencer are Miriana’s comments towards him, even if she says she’s used to being alone against everyone. In short, “I expected that sooner or later someone would take it out on me too”.

Soleil presses Biagio about his feelings towards Miriana

Once the position of Biagio D’Anelli, it’s up to Soleil Rises try to understand some things about the latest arrival inside the Casa del Big Brother Vip. The influencer wants to understand more of the very special relationship that is being born between the columnist and the showgirl.

“As far as I know, a couple was being born here.”

Soleil tries to force the concept to understand the reaction of the former commentator of Afternoon Five. In all sincerity and without exposing himself too much, Biagio admits a friendly involvement with Miriana:

“I found a wonderful person, I’m telling the truth …”

Words that say nothing about what the real relationship between the two is. Biagio is trying to respectfully defend the person who is waiting for him outside the house … Will he succeed?