Oriana Marzoli launched a social dig at the winner of this edition: here’s what she said

It has now been a few weeks since the end of the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP and the former Vipponi are still being talked about. Over the past few hours the names of Oriana Marzoli and Nikita Pelizon they returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The social dig that Oriana Marzoli launched at the winner of this edition of the reality show did not go unnoticed.

Although the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP has come to an end, relations between Oriana Marzoli and Nikita Pelizon have not yet improved. Guest of House Whothe winner of the seventh edition of the reality show expressed her thoughts about it Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro. These were his words about it:

Oriana and Daniele personally I think they are beautiful, I like this sensitive side that comes out of both. As far as I’m concerned, I believe that Oriana initially bonded a lot to Daniele (so I’m not talking about now) due to a factor of conquest […]

And, continuing, Nikita Pelizon he then added:

Seeing these continuous refusals from Daniele was something that made her mad because she absolutely had to achieve the goal she had set for herself because there were three boys in the house […] There are many people who, in order not to be alone, stay with many others.

It goes without saying that the words of the winner of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP the person concerned did not like them at all. Oriana Marzoli in fact, he launched a real social dig at Nikita. These were her words:

Some enjoy every moment with the people they love, some don’t! A little sweetie.

Will Nikita Pelizon reply to Oriana’s words? We’ll find out soon.