These are the words against the two gieffini: “Antonella, shame on you, Edoardo you are a chicken”

In the house of Big Brother VIP the twists are never lacking. Over the last few hours, the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini has returned to the eye of the storm for a story that is making the pages of the main gossip newspapers talk a lot. In detail, some people made themselves heard outside the most spied on house in Italy and made heavy accusations against it Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria.

Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria are undoubtedly the undisputed competitors of this new edition of the Big Brother VIP. The love story between the two gieffins does not seem to convince most viewers of the program. In these hours outside the house i Vipponi they heard the screams aimed at the influencer and the young face of Forum.

These were the words that the competitors of the Big Brother VIP they listened:

Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria did not have the opportunity to hear what happened and for this reason they were informed by the others Vipponi.

Needless to say, the contestants started talking about what happened outside the most spied on house in Italy. Their words forced the director to censor the moment.

When later the cameras are back on again Vipponi, the authors, seeing that the contestants were dealing with the same topic, again decided to black out the moment. Great was there curiosity of viewers who would have liked to see the reaction of all the competitors following what happened.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out how this will evolve affair much talked about by the main gossip newspapers. Will the landlord Alfonso Signorini deal with this topic? We just have to wait for the next installment.