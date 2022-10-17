In Silvia Toffanin’s living room, the former gieffina talked about the reasons that led her to leave the reality show

Over the last few hours Sara Manfuso is making a lot of talk about itself. Guest of very truethe sample program of ratings conducted by Silvia Toffanin, the former gieffina has returned to talk about the reasons that led her to leave the house of Big Brother Vip. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Sara Manfuso was one of the guests of very true. Right in Silvia Toffanin’s living room the former gieffina he told not only the private background of his life but also the experience lived inside the most spied house in Italy, focusing on reasons that pushed her to abandon it.

According to his words, Manfuso has decided to abandon the reality after the outbreak of the Marco Bellavia case. In fact, starting to feel uncomfortable, the former gieffina has matured this decision over the days. In this regard Sara Manfuso stated:

I didn’t go out to compensate Marco, what changes for him if I’m inside or outside. I went out for myself, because I was beginning to feel uncomfortable in that House. I wanted to go out to continue looking in the mirror with serenity.

Sara Manfuso launches an appeal to Alfonso Signorini

The interview then continued with an appeal that the former gieffina wanted to launch to the landlord Alfonso Signorini. After the heated quarrel that broke out between the two live, the former gieffina said:

I would take the opportunity he gave me a thousand times more, I don’t regret having accepted, but at the same time I tell him that my decision to leave was not easy, there was no will to make fun of. I know how much he is always at the forefront of the battles for the defense of rights. I don’t know if making peace is the right expression, but there are. It would be nice to fight together on these issues.

At the moment Alfonso Signorini has not replicated to the words of the former gieffina. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out what will happen about this story.