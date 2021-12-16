The beautiful Rosalinda Cannavò during the last episode of “Casa Chi” commented that it is currently happening in the most spied on house in Italy, and in particular the behavior of Soleil Sorge. But what will the actress have said about it?

The beautiful Rosalinda Cannavò this year he decided to test himself and lead “Chi House”The online format of the well-known magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini.

During the last episode of “Casa Chi” there was also among the guests Wendy; the mother of the beautiful Soleil Rises has launched a very hard attack towards Alex Belli

“He wanted to do this from before joining in my opinion. They had already planned everything with Delia. If I met Alex what would I tell him? I would probably ignore it. And I would tell him “shame on you! “[. . .] He wanted to create this at all costs dramatic story not knowing how to manage it. Luckily it came out ”. Read also: GF Vip, Dayane against Rosalinda and Zenga

Shortly after Wendy’s statements, Rosalinda also wanted to comment on the incident. The former gieffina, however, explained of disbelieve to Soleil’s chagrin.

Rosalinda Cannavò does not believe in Soleil

Rosalinda Cannavò he wanted to tell about what happened recently in the house of Big Brother Vip. The actress revealed that she does not believe the beautiful Soleil it was one victim by Alex Belli; in fact, according to her, the influencer also wanted to “play” on the story that had been created between her and the actor.

“Can I be honest? Unfortunately I can’t pretend. In my opinion at the moment she is there for a while playing. I say this with total sincerity, it is my point of view. To her it was very clear everything this game, maybe not from the beginning, but as it gradually realized that it worked as a strategy within reality, and is now playing its role as a victim“.

Rosalinda has revealed that she does not believe the sorry from Soleil, and to be firmly convinced that the influencer had realized the dynamics of the game and what the relationship that had been created with Alex Belli would have meant.

And what do you think, you are agree with the Cannavò or you think you are wrong?