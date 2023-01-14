The former well-known face of Bim Bum Bam broke the silence and released some statements on the former gieffino

In recent days, Roberto Ceriotti’s statements on Marco Bellavia are making the rounds on the web. Interviewed by Radio Cusano Campus, the former face of Bim Bom Bam questioned what happened to gieffino during his experience in the house of Big Brother VIP. Let’s find out together what she said.

Roberto Ceriotti against Marco Bellavia. During the radio show ‘Che Musica Maestro’, the former well-known face of Bim Bom Bam he questioned his colleague’s route in the house of the Big Brother VIP. This is what the conductor revealed:

I have always had a good relationship with Marco. We always dated and I even felt it when he left the house of GF Vip. I followed it within the reality show at the beginning and then I followed the story from the news that was reported by the newspapers; I didn’t quite understand what really happened and how random the whole story is… I certainly didn’t like the reactions of the others but I repeat, many people had the doubt that it was a constructed thing.

Furthermore, the conductor confessed that he will never participate in a realityalso pushing the reasons for his choice:

To reality shows I say absolutely no. Reality of what? The only one is the Big Brother VIP, the rest are all nonsense written by authors. I was born as an actor, I have acted for many years in the theater and in screenplays and in Bim Bom Bam I found my job again because we also did sitcoms, not just hosting, so if they were to offer me any role as an actor I would say yes.

The interview then continued with some statements that Roberto Ceriotti has released about Bim Bom Bam. These were his words:

I honestly don’t know why the kids are still very attached to that TV of the time, to those programs like Bim Bum Bam. Maybe because what is proposed today is purely garbage?

Finally, concluding, the conductor he added: