The singer should enter the most spied on house in Italy on Monday 12 December

In the house of Big Brother VIP the twists are never lacking. Over the last few hours, new rumors have emerged regarding the most popular reality show on the Italian small screen. Therefore, according to the rumors in circulation, it seems that a new competitor is preparing to enter the Cinecittà house. This time Alfonso Signorini has bet high, since Richard Sheets will be one of the new competitors of this edition of Big Brother VIP.

In the last few hours the ‘TvBlog’ portal has revealed some gossip about the Big Brother VIP. According to rumors in circulation, it seems that on Monday 12 December Riccardo Fogli will enter the most spied on house in Italy. Former member of the Pooh is not new to the world of reality TV. In 2019, in fact, the singer had landed in Honduras to participate in theIsland of the Famous.

According to what was declared by ‘TvBlog’, Riccardo Fogli, after the experience at theIsland of the Famoushe had stated that he would no longer participate in any reality. Apparently, however, the artist would have changed his mind and, according to rumors in circulation, it seems that to enter the Cinecittà house, he would have changed all his plans.

GF Vipin addition to Riccardo Fogli, Milena Miconi is also preparing to enter the most spied on house in Italy

Riccardo Fogli will not be the only competitor to enter the Cinecittà house. In fact, it seems that too Milena Miconi is preparing to become one of Alfonso Signorini’s Vippone.

The news of the possible entry of the former queen of Baggage in the house of Big Brother VIP was revealed by the weekly ‘Oggi’ with these words:

The Big Brother VIP it is destined to become a sort of ‘replacement agency’ for the old glories of the Bagaglino. In a few weeks, Milena Miconi (50 years old) will enter the Casa.

And, continuing, the weekly he added: