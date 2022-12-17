The former member of the Pooh has denied some rumors circulating about him

The lightning disqualification of Richard Sheets from the house of Big Brother VIP is one of the topics mostly covered by the main gossip newspapers these days. The authors of the reality show have decided to disqualify the singer from the game following the utterance of a blasphemous expression. In the past few hours, the artist has broken the silence and expressed himself on this matter.

At two days of the disqualification flash that saw him as the protagonist, Riccardo Fogli has decided to break the silence and have his say regarding this story that is making the pages of the main gossip newspapers chat so much these days. In detail, the singer of the Pooh has been keen to deny some false rumors about him. Among the many, that of having smashed the guitar against the red door as soon as he was disqualified.

Riccardo Fogli has chosen his Instagram account to break the silence and expose himself on the issue of disqualification. These were his words about it:

To be clear I didn’t bang my guitar anywhere and it didn’t break.

Many have seen in the behavior of the Pooh singer a gentlemanly attitude, correct and polite, without any controversy. Riccardo Fogli appeared on social media and, after these words, sang a piece for his daughter with his guitar Michelle.

GF VipRiccardo Fogli disqualified for blasphemy: the words of the members of the Pooh

Riccardo Fogli’s lightning disqualification was one of the most talked about topics in the mainstream of gossip news these days. There were many who intervened in defense of the artist. In detail, Roby Facchinetti and Dodi Battagliaexpressed these words towards the singer: