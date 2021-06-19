Last night the official video clip of the summer hit launched by Pierpaolo Pretelli, “The hottest summer”, was released. On the occasion of the release of the video, which was also attended by Giulia Salemi, the former gieffino organized an exclusive party where there was a real reunion of the former reality contestants.

Pierpaolo Pretelli launched his hit of the summer: the former contestant of the Big Brother Vip made his debut in the world of music with the first single that promises to be a real one smash summer. “The hottest summer”Is available from Friday on all digital platforms, starting with Spotify, where it immediately conquered the second position and now the video clip has also been released.

Precisely for the launch of the long-awaited video, Pierpaolo Pretelli organized a party in the luxurious hotel “Il Principe di Savoia” in Milan, where he obviously celebrated together with his girlfriend, Giulia Salemi, protagonist with him also in the video clip, but not only.

Read also: GF Vip, Pretelli worried about his brother

The party of Pierpaolo Pretelli, in fact, it has turned into a real one reunion of the former competitors of the GF Vip 5.

GF Vip: all the competitors at Pierpaolo Pretelli’s party

In fact, many gods were present at the party former participants of the latest edition of Big Brother Vip: Rosalinda Cannavò together with her boyfriend Andrea Zenga, Dayane Mello, who is a great friend of Giulia Salemi, Sonia Lorenzini, the surgeon of the VIPs Giacomo Urtis, Francesco Oppini and Enock Barwuah.

“I wanted to name Giacomo since I know he doesn’t take it!” Pierpaolo, replicating the moment of the much feared nominations. “Anyway we ours GF we’ve all won it already! ”he said Giulia Salemi, repeating one of the clichés that are spoken several times in the reality show.

The ex gieffini, all lined up side by side, they posed in the Instagram Stories by Giulia Salemi: among them there were also two former competitors of the GF Vip 3 (the other edition in which the Italo-Persian influencer had participated), or the winner Paola di Benedetto and meteorina Martina Hamdy.

Great absent in the group of GF Vip 5, Andrea Zelletta: it is not a mystery, in fact, that relations between him and Pierpaolo Pretelli have cooled down a lot after the exit from the reality show.