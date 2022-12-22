The Big Brother VIP it will last until March for 6 months. After last year’s test, once again it was decided to extend the program until spring. For this reason, during construction there are several competitors who cross the red door to enter the house.

The latest arrival was Dan Saber29 years old, model, actress originally from Morocco. The girl entered the house as a competitor. To present it, Big Brother has pulled out of the past an old acquaintance between the model and Antonino Spinalbanese.

Source: web

We are about 6-7 years ago and Belen Rodriguez’s ex-partner took his first steps as a hair stylist. Antonino was given a mysterious package with a scarf inside. The young man initially said he didn’t remember, then he thought about it Dan to clear his mind.

“Let’s go back 6-7 years, one rainy afternoon, you took your first steps as a hair stylist. Among the women you cut their hair, there was one so beautiful that you stopped her and asked her to wait for you at the end of the shift. You went with her and wrapped it around her neck” – the words of Alfonso.

“We spoke for a while, we saw each other, we just had a drink. He lost his grandfather in that period and then we never met again, I was sorry for him. I kept it because it was a nice gesture, he was very nice, he was worried about me right away” – Dana then said who was accompanied to the house by Antonino and welcomed by everyone.

But in these first days of stay, some indiscretions about his person are circulating on social media. It was to give her Amedeo Venza gossip expert with a great following on Instagram.

Amedeo declared in his Instagram Stories that he had come into possession of rather compromising information about the young woman. He released some screenshots of users who claim to know Dana very well. The people in question have insinuated that the young woman works as an escort. To confirm this, the screens of some conversations between the woman and some alleged customers were also sent, in which the place of the appointment would be agreed.

Amedeo wanted to dissociate himself from these reports, limiting himself only to publishing what he received. We’ll see if in the next episodes Alfonso Signorini wants to deepen the subject with the same model.