The criticism that Alfonso Signorini is receiving in these days does not stop. The conductor of the GF Vip it is in fact finding itself at the center of much controversy. In the past few hours, Angela da Mondello and Manila’s partner Nazzaro, Lorenzo Amoruso, have lashed out hard against the host of the most famous reality show in Italy.

A new episode of the GF Vip. As always, the emotions felt by the reality contestants were the undisputed stars of the evening. However, they could not miss criticisms towards not only the competitors but also the landlord Alfonso Signorini.

More precisely Lorenzo Amoruso, the companion of the former Miss Italy Manila Nazzaro, shortly before the start of the episode, anticipated that he would enter the house to surprise his fiancée. However, however, none of this happened and the former footballer explained the reasons for his absence in episode with these words:

It wasn’t my fault, it was the Big Brother. He decided to move it, they must have had problems with the lineup. I don’t know what to tell you, let’s wait, what I have to tell you.

Subsequently, Lorenzo Amoruso replied to a user expressing all his anger at the situation:

Forget it, I’m pissed.

GF Vip, the criticisms of Angela da Mondello to Alfonso Signorini

Lorenzo Amoruso does not seem to be the only one angry towards the production of Big Brother Vip and Alfonso Signorini. In the past few hours, in fact, too Angela of Mondello launched a dig at the presenter of the reality show.

On the occasion of the meeting between Francesca Cipriani and her boyfriend, the former pupa commented on the meeting with her partner with these words:

There is no Covid.

In response to the phrase pronounced by Cipriani, Alfonso Signorini commented:

I’ve heard that sentence before.

It was precisely in this situation that Angela da Mondello intervened and addressed the conductor these words:

I don’t know why you are angry with me.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: