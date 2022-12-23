Over the past few hours the name of Raffaella Fico returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP gave an interview to ‘Casa Pipol’ where he made some unexpected revelations. In detail, the showgirl and influencer has returned to talk about the complaint made against Solei Sorge.

Raffaella Fico and Soleil Sorge were without a doubt the undisputed competitors of the last edition of Big Brother VIP. As everyone will remember, there has never been a good relationship between the two influencers.

After a year, the influencer from Campania has returned to talk about this topic much talked about by the main gossip newspapers. In fact, interviewed by ‘Casa Pipol’, Raffaella Fico revealed further background regarding the complaint made against the presenter of the Big Brother VIP Party.

First the showgirl she recalled the old days and described how she felt when she returned to the most spied on house in Italy. These were her words about it:

go back to GF it was harder than i thought. As a mature and structured woman it is more complicated to settle in. To tell the truth, I was expecting a different welcome and different people. I caught up with a few of them. Then with people you don’t really like, it’s very difficult. I didn’t get along with anyone there. Every morning you find this person in front of you… with age you start to hate certain things. So I started living it badly by closing myself down too. I didn’t give what I could give and this thing affected my path. I haven’t been fully myself.

Later Raffaella Fico could not help but say how things are with Soleil Sorge. About, the former gieffina he said:

The situation with Soleil? I actually didn’t even notice he was at the event I was at last week. I glimpsed her at breakfast maybe. I was with Alex and Delia and we had a wonderful time. I didn’t see her well and we didn’t even look at each other. Did I sue you?

Continuing, Fico said: