Like every year the GF Vip, the reality show conducted with skill by the beloved Alfonso Signorini and airing on Canale 5 in prime time on Mondays and Fridays, it offers us stories of great friendships And even quarrels really sour. This year is not far behind. At the beginning, many tenants took sides against Soleil Sorge. But now the dynamics have changed. In fact, the enmity of the Princesses Selassie and Samy is very evident, who have an open account with Davide Silvestri.

In the last few days, and more precisely since Monday they have arrived at clash Miriana Trevisan And Raffaella FIG. It must be said that since the beginning of the GF Vip the two had not linked up, but in the episode the controversy broke out due to the declaration of the protagonist of “It’s not Rai”. She said she didn’t have a group, she got on very well with Manila and Ainett and with the princesses.

Regarding Fico, he said he always felt cold and had the feeling that her take away Francesca Cipriani, with which he gets along very well. The busty Raffaella immediately accepted the provocation by telling Trevisan that they are hers childish attitudes and that we are not in kindergarten. Then he went on to say that you can stay inside the same house without talking to each other.

Lastly, he invited the roommate not to smile at him anymore, not to talk to him as it is false. Yesterday the two met again sitting at the table together, without saying a word, not even a good morning. Jo Squillo at one point asked Miriana if she had greeted Raffaella and the soubrette replied that she would not feel sorry for being judged false. In the confessional, the two are really a lot.

Raffaella said she was shocked and said she did not “kidnap” anyone and that according to her they can continue not to talk to each other. Trevisan for its part said that the Fico is heavy and therefore bored a lot of. He also closed by saying that it moves the strings of many people. We just have to follow the next episodes to see any developments.

