Elimination arriving in tonight’s episode of Big Brother Vip. One of Nikita, Nicole and Dana will leave the most spied on house in Italy forever: who will have the worst of the three? According to the previews, there will be twists and the attention to the new dynamics of the GF Vip, such as the increasingly intimate relationship between Oriana and Daniele.

Who will abandon the house of the Big Brother VIP this evening, Monday January 16? In the new bet of the reality show is expected an elimination between Nicole Murgia, Dana Saber and Nikita Pelizon: according to polls and sentiment on social media, the real fight should be between Nicole and Dana, the latest entries to GF Vip and therefore most at risk in televoting.

According to previews, then, there will be all the insights into the dynamics that have been created during the week at GF Vip, certainly starting from the return Of Antonino Spinalbese in home. Belen Rodriguez’s ex, after two weeks of absence, re-entered through the red door and has already wreaked havoc, getting closer to Giaele De Donà.

GF Vip, previews: the relationship between Oriana and Daniele

In Week Oriana And Daniel they came “dangerously” close. The cameras caught them exchanging affection and kisses passionate under the blankets, testifying to an attraction that they are no longer able to hide. The two now seem distant again, but Alfonso Signorini he will not miss the possibility of a direct comparison between the couple or presumed couple.

And then also space for discussions, with Oriana always protagonist. Between her and Nicole Murgia there was high voltage precisely because of Daniele Dal Moro and, according to some rumors released on social media, the two competitors would be agreed to argue and be able to have greater visibility at Big Brother VIP: will it really be like this?

As usual are expected too surprises tearjerker for some of the protagonists of the reality show. For Daniel there had to be a meeting with hers ex-girlfriend Martina Nasoniwho however revealed that everything fell through at the last minute: will he still be the recipient of a nice surprise?