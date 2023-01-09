Finally Sonia Bruganelli returns alongside Orietta Berti as a commentator on Big Brother Vip. After the Christmas holidays, Paolo Bonolis’ wife is ready to comment again on the events of the contestants in the reality show: Dana’s outburst, the relationship between the Donnalisis, Oriana ever closer to Daniele and Antonino Spinalbese who is waiting to return home…

In the bet Of this evening of the Big Brother VIP there will be the return of Sonia Bruganelli, the columnist who was on vacation in the United States with Paolo Bonolis and who is now ready to comment on everything that happened during his absence. Soleil Sorge and Pierpaolo Pretelli, who have “replaced” it in the last few episodes, will return to present the GF Vip Party.

But what will happen tonight in the study of Big Brother VIP? We will certainly talk about love, with i Donnalisi who seem to have found peace after the storm of the week, and with Micol And Edward Tavassi that they had some misunderstanding. It could fit between them Nicole Murgia?

GF Vip, previews: Dana Saber is a fury

There is another contestant who has been the subject of several discussions this week: Dan Saber. First the quarrel with Giaele De Dona, then the one with Oriana Marzoli and finally the one with Wilma Goichjealous of the fact that the Brazilian model has stripped in the bed of Daniele Dal Moro. Dan she also complained to the authors of the treatment received: what will happen tonight?

As for the televoting, there won’t be any elimination this evening, but the public will be asked to choose the favorite between Oriana, Dana and David. According to forecasts, the Spanish influencer should get the better of the newcomers in the house of the GF Vip.

Like every episode there will also be room for some surprises: the suspects for a special surprise are Nikita Pelizon – in which staff sent a formal notice during the week after Luca Onestini’s statements – and precisely Oriana Marzoli.