The ex velino replied to the gossip launched by his girlfriend during the live broadcast of GF Vip

Over the last few hours the names of Giulia Salemi and Pier Paolo Pretelli they returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Yesterday evening, in fact, the Italian-Persian influencer, during the live broadcast of Big Brother VIP he confessed to experiencing a moment of crisis with the ex velino. Following Giulia’s words, Pierpaolo Pretelli has decided to break the silence and tell her about the much talked about gossip in these hours.

Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli are experiencing a period of crisis. The same influencer who made the news public last night, during the live broadcast of the Big Brother VIPconfessed that it’s certainly not a good time for her and her boyfriend.

Following what was revealed by Giulia, who reiterated ad Alfonso Signorini who, at least for the moment, does not want to reveal the reasons for this dark period that she will face in private with her boyfriend.

Following confession that Giulia Salemi did during the live broadcast of Big Brother VIPPierpaolo Pretelli wanted to have his say by exposing himself to the much talked about gossip in recent hours.

The former velino Of Strip the News has decided to reply to the words of the Italian-Persian influencer with these words:

It has nothing to do with it, you have to reflect on the priorities of life, that’s all I say. There are priorities, between work and everything… that’s all I want to say.

But that’s not all. A few hours ago the conductor of the GF Vip Party shared some Instagram Stories concerning messages sent by some of his fans and which clearly speak of crisis sentimental. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further developments regarding this gossip much talked about in the last few hours.