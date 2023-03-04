It seems that the managing director of Mediaset was annoyed by the vulgarity of the competitors

The Big Brother VIP never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, news has been circulating on the pages of the main gossip newspapers that concerns the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini. According to rumors, it seems that Pier Silvio Berlusconi has decided not to broadcast the rerun of the episode of Big Brother VIP on La5 due to too much vulgarity of the competitors.

This week the rerun of the last episode of Big Brother VIP on La5 it was not broadcast. The scoop on what is happening at Mediaset was launched by ‘Il Fatto Quotidiano.’ According to published by the well-known newspaper, it seems that the decision was taken by Pier Silvio Berlusconi.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi one fury against the entire cast of the Big Brother VIP. Hence, therefore, the drastic decision by the managing director of Mediaset not to broadcast the replies of the episode of the reality show on La5 (replaced with the film An excellent year).

According to what was revealed by the well-known newspaper, it seems that the excessive use of vulgarity and bad words sent Silvia Toffanin’s partner into a rage, thus forcing him to take this drastic decision. But that’s not all.

Indeed it seems that the landlord Alfonso Signorini agree with the thought of Pier Silvio. Sources close to the program have reported that the CEO Mediaset and the conductor have heard to talk about this problem.

It must be said that before implementing the decision made, there were many calls made to the competitors of the Big Brother VIP for them to change attitude towards the public. Apparently, however, the message was not received. Hence Pier Silvio’s decision not to broadcast the rerun of the last episode of Big Brother VIP aired on Canale 5 on La5.