The La5 schedule has undergone changes in the past few hours. Yesterday, March 3, the rerun of the episode of Big Brother Vip from last Thursday (March 2) should have been aired, but instead of the reality show, the film “An excellent year” was aired. The reason? According to reports from “Il Fatto Quotidiano”, Pier Silvio Berlusconi would have made the drastic decision to cancel the broadcast of the episode due to the chaos that arose in the last episode between the studio of the reality show and the Cinecittà Loft

The CEO of Mediaset would have been annoyed by the vulgar tones and profanity used during the last episode of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini: the excess of vulgarity would therefore have led to the decision to cancel the planned rerun on La5. Berlusconi would have viewed the episode from top to bottom, deeming the broadcast inadequate due to lack of respect for the public.

Furthermore, according to Fanpage.it, the choice to interrupt the reruns on La5 would not be a call against the conductor Alfonso Signorini, but on the contrary. The conductor and the administrator, in fact, would agree on this decision. Reason why, during the last episode, Signorini reproached the competitors of Big Brother Vip for their behavior.