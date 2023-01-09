The former gieffina made a dedication on social media that did not go unnoticed: here are all the details

Patricia Rossetti was without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP. During one of the last episodes of the program aired, the queen of teleshopping confessed to Alfonso Signorini her intention to abandon the most spied on house in Italy forever.

A few days after leaving the house of Big Brother VIP Patrizia Rossetti is back on social media where she wanted to thank all those who have followed and supported her. Furthermore, the ex gieffina wanted to dedicate some sweet words to her best friend Emanuela Folliero. This is what Patrizia wrote about her experience living in the most spied on house in Italy:

Hello everyone, I dedicate these moments to you who have supported me since day one. You have given me small satisfactions in every episode by voting for me and always saving me. Thank you all for the endless messages you are sending me and the thoughts I am receiving. I am so grateful to you. Your affection is important to me. I love you.

There was also a special dedication to her best friend Emanuela Folliero, to whom former competitor of the Big Brother VIP wanted to dedicate some sweet words. This is what Patrizia Rossetti wrote on her Instagram page:

Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything. Thanks again to all, your Patrizia.

GF VipPatrizia Rossetti’s confession about her ex-husband

As already mentioned, Patrizia Rossetti was one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP. The queen of teleshopping immediately put herself on the line, revealing some aspects of her private life at home. Among the many, the confession she made about her did not go unnoticed ex husband on which Patrizia declared: